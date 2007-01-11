Matera - Le Capitali europee della Cultura al Padiglione Italia di Expo 2020 Dubai 28/10/2021 english below



La Giornata delle Capitali Europee della Cultura all'Esposizione Universale di Dubai è l’appuntamento che Matera 2019 organizza il 30 ottobre 2021 nel Padiglione Italia all’Expo 2020 di Dubai, in partnership con il Commissario Generale d'Italia e con il patrocinio della Commissione Europea. L’iniziativa è frutto del protocollo d’intesa sottoscritto a ottobre 2018 tra la Fondazione e il Commissariato, che prevedeva il coinvolgimento della rete delle Capitali Europee della Cultura, con capofila Matera, come leva per il rafforzamento del dialogo e della cooperazione tra l’Europa e la vasta area dei Paesi arabi.



La “Giornata” del 30 ottobre 2021 mette in rilievo le esperienze culturali più significative delle Capitali Europee della Cultura e quanto esse possano contribuire ai temi che l’esposizione Universale di Dubai promuove: costruire ponti, non lasciare nessuno indietro, vivere in equilibrio.



Questa giornata nell’ambito dell’evento più importante dell’anno acquisisce un valore speciale in questo periodo segnato lungamente dalla pandemia e dalle cancellazioni forzate di tanti grandi eventi dal vivo: accende un faro sulle Capitali europee della cultura nei mesi in cui per la prima volta dal 1985 non vi sono Ecoc e crea una connessione tra le cerimonie di chiusura di Galway e Rijeka di aprile 2021 e le cerimonie di apertura di Esch, Kaunas e Novi Sad 2022. L’appuntamento porta alla ribalta la rete delle Capitali Europee della Cultura che rappresentano un enorme e variegato potenziale di esperienze e pratiche dell’impatto trasformativo e rigenerativo della cultura sulle città e sulle sue comunità.



Il programma - disponibile nel dettaglio sul sito del Padiglione Italia - è articolato in quattro appuntamenti:





The European Capitals of Culture at the Italian Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai

The European Capitals of Culture Day at the Universal Exhibition 2020 Dubai is the event that Matera 2019 is organizing on October 30, 2021 in the Italian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, in partnership with the Commissioner General of Italy and under the patronage of EU Commission.

The initiative is the result of the Memorandum of understanding signed in October 2018 between the Foundation and the Commissariat, which envisaged the involvement of the network of European Capitals of Culture, headed by Matera, as a lever for strengthening the dialogue and cooperation between Europe and the vast region of Arab countries.



The ‘Day’ on 30 October 2021 highlights the most significant cultural experiences of the European Capitals of Culture and their huge contribution to the themes that the Dubai World Expo is promoting: building bridges, leaving no one behind, living in an equilibrium.



This day in the context of the most important event of the year acquires a special value during this prolonged period that has been marked by the pandemic and the compulsory cancellation of so many major live events. Not only by shining a spotlight on the European Capitals of Culture in the months when for the first time since 1985 there are no ECoCs, but also by creating a connection between the closing ceremonies of Galway and Rijeka in April 2021 and the opening ceremonies of Esch, Kaunas and Novi Sad in 2022. The event brings to the fore the network of European Capitals of Culture that represent a huge and varied potential of experiences and practices of the transformative and regenerative impact of culture on the cities and their communities.



The program - available on the Italian Pavilion website - includes four events:



- the International Forum The European Capitals of Culture and the New European Bauhaus: how to build sustainable, inclusive and beautiful places

(info event) live streaming at 9:00 AM (CET) on YouTube Channel and Facebook page of Italy Expo 2020 and Matera 2019.



- the International Forum Urban/Rural: designing through culture new connections between overcrowded and sparsely populated areas (info event) live streaming at 2:00 PM (CET) on YouTube Channel and Facebook page of Italy Expo 2020 and Matera 2019.



- The ECoC game, an interactive experience designed by the Open Design School aimed at taking visitors on an imaginary journey through the history of the European Capitals of Culture (info event)



- the performance Open Sound Dubai Session - one of the original co-productions of Matera 2019 realized with Multietnica association - a bridge between the production of contemporary electronic music and sound practices related to the most representative rituals of Lucanian tradition. The performance involves Italian and Arab musicians and producers, celebrating the encounter of different and similar cultures (info event)





Eight European Capitals of Culture participate in the discussions around the themes of the two forums: Esch 2022 (Luxembourg), Novi Sad 2022 (Serbia), Kaunas 2022 (Lithuania), Veszprém-Balaton 2023 (Hungary), Eleusis 2023 (Greece), Nova Gorica/Gorizia 2025 (Slovenia), Oulu 2026 (Finland), and Matera 2019. Major guests at the forum on European Capitals of Culture and New European Bauhaus include architect Carlo Ratti, co-designer of the Italian Pavilion at Expo, and Barbara Gessler, European Commission - Head of Unit “Creative Europe and ECoC programme” (remote connection).



We wanted to organize this initiative together with the Italian Pavilion and the network of European Capitals of Culture to relaunch this network and to highlight the resilience and ability to reinvent a major event by overcoming the unforeseen challenges posed by the pandemic.

We are excited and proud to represent Matera and the Basilicata Region at the Dubai Universal Exhibition!

- Forum Internazionale Le Capitali Europee della Cultura e il New European Bauhaus: come costruire luoghi sostenibili, inclusivi e belli (info evento) live streaming alle ore 9:00 AM (CET) sul canale Youtube e la pagina Facebook di Italy Expo 2020 e Matera 2019.



- Forum Internazionale Urbano/rurale: progettare attraverso la cultura nuove connessioni tra le aree sovraffollate e quelle scarsamente abitate (info evento) live streaming alle ore 2:00 PM (CET) sul canale Youtube e la pagina Facebook di Italy Expo 2020 e Matera 2019.



- The ECoC game, un'esperienza interattiva progettata da Open Design School volta a portare i visitatori in un viaggio immaginario attraverso la storia delle Capitali Europee della Cultura (info evento)



- Performance Open Sound Dubai Session, una delle coproduzioni originali di Matera 2019 realizzata con Multietnica, ponte tra la produzione di musica elettronica contemporanea e le pratiche sonore legate ai rituali più rappresentativi della tradizione lucana. La performance coinvolgerà musicisti e producer italiani e arabi, celebrando l’incontro tra culture diverse e simili (info evento)



Sono otto le Capitali Europee della Cultura che si confrontano sui temi dei due forum: Esch 2022 (Lussemburgo), Novi Sad 2022 (Serbia), Kaunas 2022 (Lituania), Veszprém-Balaton 2023 (Ungheria), Eleusis 2023 (Grecia), Nova Gorica/Gorizia 2025 (Slovenia), Oulu 2026 (Finlandia), insieme a Matera 2019. Tra i maggiori ospiti del forum su Capitali Europee della Cultura e New European Bauhaus, intervengono l’architetto Carlo Ratti, co-progettista del Padiglione Italia ad Expo, e Barbara Gessler, Commissione Europea - Head of Unit “Creative Europe and ECoC programme” (intervento da remoto).



Abbiamo voluto organizzare questa iniziativa insieme al Padiglione Italia e alla rete delle Capitali Europee della Cultura per rilanciare questo network e mettere in luce la loro resilienza e capacità di saper reinventare un grande evento affrontando le sfide impreviste poste dalla pandemia.

Siamo emozionati e orgogliosi di rappresentare Matera e la Basilicata all'esposizione universale di Dubai!